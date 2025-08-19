New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief and Lok Sabha MP Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday took a swipe at the Centre, suggesting that the government was avoiding questions on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar and instead holding a special discussion on India's space programme.

While congratulating Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla for his Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS), Yadav said the government might be looking at the stars to decide when to allow a debate on the SIR.

"Shubanshu Shukla, his family, and whoever is involved in the mission, congratulations to them, India is proud of them. But why is the government not able to answer questions which should be given to the Opposition on (Bihar) SIR. If that is the case, then astrology and astronomy are different things, maybe the government will look at the stars and talk about the SIR. We have the hope that they have many scientists, maybe they will consult the stars on starting a discussion," Yadav told reporters at Parliament premises.

Turning to trade issues, the SP chief criticised the impact of tariffs imposed by the United States on Indian goods, saying traders in Uttar Pradesh were facing losses despite the government's One District One Product (ODOP) scheme.

"Since the tariff had been imposed, the people involved in the Bhadohi carpet making have been suffering. Moradabad's involved in brass trade are also suffering. Moreover, there used to be a lot of exports from our Pradesh to US, but now who is listening to the traders? The government which launched the One District One Product (ODOP), kept such a big budget, put the PM's picture on it, but now traders suffering across the state due to tariffs, who will help them?" Yadav asked.

On the INDIA bloc's plans for the upcoming Vice Presidential election, Yadav said the alliance would soon hold discussions on putting up its candidate.

During Monday's special discussion, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla praised Shukla's achievement, describing it as a source of national pride.

"On this occasion, the (lower) House welcomes Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla to India. His space mission and successful return are not merely about the mission's success but a matter of pride and inspiration for Indian citizens. Shukla's achievement is an inspiration for the youth," Birla said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met Group Captain Shukla, who returned to Earth in July after completing NASA-SpaceX's Axiom-4 mission. On his arrival in the national capital on Sunday, Shukla was welcomed by senior leaders. (ANI)

