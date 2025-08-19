Is August 19 a Bank Holiday? Are Banks Closed Across India Today on Account of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur's Birthday? Here's What RBI Calendar Says

Mumbai, August 19: Is August 19 a bank holiday? Are banks closed nationwide today? The question comes as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared a bank holiday today, August 19 (Tuesday). Wonder why? Well, RBI has declared August 19 as a bank holiday on account of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur's birthday. People across the country want to know if it is a bank holiday today and whether banks are open or closed for business.

According to the RBI's holiday calendar, August 19 is a designated holiday; however, the bank holiday has been issued for Tripura, where the birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur will be observed. People are confused over whether the August 19 bank holiday applies nationwide or only to a specific state. Scroll below to find out the truth. August 2025 Festivals, Special Days and Bank Holidays Calendar: Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day, Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi – List of Major National and International Events in August.

Is It a Bank Holiday Today Across the Country? Are Banks Open or Closed?

As mentioned above, August 19 (Tuesday) is a designated bank holiday on account of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur's birthday. However, as per the RBI's holiday list, the August 19 bank holiday applies only to Tripura. This means all public and private banks will remain closed in Tripura and its capital, Agartala, for physical banking. Although banks will stay shut in Tripura today, local residents of the state can opt for digital services, such as online banking, ATMs, NEFTs, and money transfer, which continue to function 24/7.

Although banks will remain closed in Tripura today, in-branch services will remain operational across the country on August 19. Hence, the answer to the question "Is August 19 a bank holiday?" is yes, it is a bank holiday. However, it must be noted that banks will stay shut only in Tripura and will remain open for physical banking in the rest of India. This month, there are nine designated bank holidays, including Independence Day, Krishna Jayanthi and Ganesh Chaturthi. Stock Market Holidays in August 2025: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed for Trading for 12 Days Including Independence Day, Check Full List Here.

In addition to regional and national holidays, banks stay shut for business every month on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays.

