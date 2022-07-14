New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Months after coming into being, the new reunified Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Thursday announced implementation of uniform rates for general trade and storage licenses, with sources saying the move is likely to impact traders in large parts of the city as the revised rates for these areas will be "much larger" than the previous rates.

The license fee will be increased by 15 per cent for all categories every three years from the date of implementation of the new rates, they said.

"After the unification of the three corporations, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has implemented uniform rates of general trade and storage license in Delhi. As per the new rates, for an area of up to 10 sqm, it will be Rs 3,968 for group A-B, Rs 2,645 for group C-D and Rs 1,323 for group E-H," the MCD said in a statement.

For an area of 10-20 sqm, Rs 9,919 for group A-B, Rs 6,613 for Group C-D, and Rs 3,306 for group E-H will be charged, it said.

Sources said the move is likely to impact traders in parts of north Delhi in a major way, as the revised rates for this area will be "much larger" than the previous rates.

The MCD said, for category of 21-400 sqm area, for group A-B, Rs 9,919 plus Rs 166 per sqm, if the area is above 20 sqm will be charged. For group C-D, Rs 6,613 plus Rs 132 per sqm if the area is above 20 sqm, will be charged. And, for group E-H, Rs 3,306 plus Rs 99 per sqm if the area is above 20 sqm, will be charged, officials said.

For an area spanning above 400 sqm, under group A-B, Rs 72,996 plus Rs 83 per sqm, if the area is more 400 sqm. For group C-D, Rs 56,773 plus Rs 66 per sqm, if the area is above 400 sqm. Apart from this, for group E-H, Rs 40,926 plus Rs 50 per sqm, if the area is above than 400 sqm will be charged, the statement said.

Apart from this, for showrooms, retail outlets, warehouses, stores attached with cold stores, gas or CNG godowns or storage, petroleum and petroleum product categories, under group A-B Rs 66,125 or Rs 166 per sqm (whichever is higher) will be charged. For group C-D, Rs 52,900 or Rs 132 per sqm (whichever is higher) and for group E-H Rs 39,675 or Rs 99 per sqm (whichever is higher) will be charged, it added.

"There will be an increase of 15 per cent in the license fee for all categories every three years from the date of implementation of the above said rates, starting April 1, 2025," it said.

The license can be renewed from April 1-30, that is, within 30 days from the date of expiry without any penalty and thereafter a penalty 5 per cent per month, and double at the end of the year or as per the rate of penalty fixed from time to time by the competent authority shall be charged, the MCD said.

"After the trifurcation of the erstwhile Municipal Corporation of Delhi in 2012, the three corporations had drafted their license policies and the fee was fixed in accordance with the provisions of the DMC Act, 2011. Thus, disparities existed in the fee structure approved by the three previous corporations. After the unification of the corporation, uniform rates have been implemented in Delhi to establish uniformity in this regard," it said.

The reunified MCD formally came into existence on May 22 with IAS officers Ashwani Kumar and Gyanesh Bharti assuming charge as its special officer and commissioner, respectively.

The erstwhile MCD, established in 1958, was trifurcated in 2012 during Sheila Dikshit's tenure as the chief minister. It was recently reunified by merging the three civic bodies — North, South and East Delhi municipal corporations or NDMC, SDMC and EDMC.

