New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has suspended two assistant sanitary inspectors (ASIs) over "dereliction of duties", an official statement said on Wednesday.

The MCD follows a "zero-tolerance policy" against irregularities in working or on dereliction of duty, it said.

Both ASIs were posted in the South Zone of the corporation.

Official order in this regard has been issued, it said.

According to the order, subsistence allowance admissible under rules shall be paid during the suspension period, the MCD said.

The MCD is taking various measures to ensure cleanliness in its jurisdiction and will not tolerate any negligence in cleanliness work, it added.

