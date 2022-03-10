Chennai, Mar 10 (PTI) MDMA tablets and ganja worth Rs 1.61 lakh that arrived from Netherlands were seized at the Foreign Post Office here , the customs department said on Thursday.

Acting on specific inputs, the department officials found MDMA tablets and the narcotic substance in two parcels that came from Netherlands.

Also Read | Digital Technology Should Reach Every Nook and Corner of Country, Says Nirmala Sitharaman.

The parcels were addressed to two different individuals in Vijayawada and Hyderabad respectively, a press release said.

A total of 32 tablets of MDMA and 419 grams of Ganja valued at Rs 1.61 lakh were seized under relevant sections of the Customs Act, 1962 and an investigation was on, it said.

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Election Results 2022: Congress Could Not Overcome Anti-Incumbency of 4.5 Years Under Amarinder Singh, Says Randeep Surjewala.

According to customs department, consumption of the pills alters the mood similar to stimulants producing feelings of increased energy and pleasure.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)