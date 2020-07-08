New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday refuted rumours about lockdown in Shillong from July 10 and clarified that no such decision has been taken by Meghalaya government.

"There are rumours and fake news that there is a lockdown in Shillong from July 10th; I would like to clarify that Government of Meghalaya has taken NO such decision," he tweeted.

There are 80 coronavirus cases in Meghalaya including 43 recovered and one death, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

