Mumbai, July 7: Two unidentified men vandalised premises of Dr BR Ambedkar's house "Rajgruha" on Tuesday. According to reports, the vandals also destroyed CCTV cameras installed at Dr BR Ambedkar's "Rajgruha" residence at Hindu colony of Dadar. They also pelted stones at windows and doors, and damaged properties. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Quotes: Memorable Slogans From the Immortal Statesman of India.

According to news agency ANI, police reached "Rajgruha" after they were informed that some people vandalised the premises. Cops were checking if miscreants were captured in CCTV cameras before they destroyed them. An investigation has been launched to nab the miscreants. "Rajgruha" is a memorial and house of Dr Ambedkar.

'Rajgruha', House of Dr BR Ambedkar Vandalised:

It was named "Rajgruha" in reference to the ancient Buddhist kingdom. The ground floor of the three-story building hosts a heritage museum, as a memorial to Dr Ambedkar. Ambedkar lived at Rajgruha for 15-20 years. He collected more than 50,000 books during his time at "Rajgruha", which made it one of the largest personal libraries in the world at the time of his death.

