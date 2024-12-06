Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], December 6 (ANI): Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma stated that Meghalaya, with its diverse agro-climatic zones, holds significant potential not only for high-value tourism but also for various agri-based industries.

He was speaking at the second Climate Investments and Technology Impact Summit held at Meghalaya House, New Delhi, on December 5.

CM Sangma remarked, "Meghalaya receives substantial annual rainfall that shapes its ecological landscape and agricultural practices. However, this abundance also brings vulnerabilities linked to climate change, necessitating a comprehensive understanding of these challenges and the formulation of effective mitigation strategies."

The summit prioritised innovative technological solutions and green investment approaches to combat climate change while fostering advancements for sustainable outcomes.

He emphasised the importance of investing in sustainable and climate-resilient infrastructure for the state's future.

The Chief Minister also highlighted several state-led initiatives such as the Livelihoods and Access to Market Projects, the Community-led Landscape Management Project, Community-based Forest Management, and the Livelihood Improvement and Protection of Vulnerable Catchment Areas. These initiatives, supported by climate financing, are designed to address various climate-related challenges.

Additionally, he elaborated on the Green Meghalaya Project, the Rejuvenating Rivers and Springs Programme, and the Fish Sanctuaries initiative. "These projects aim to enhance resilience against climate impacts while promoting sustainable practices aligned with the state's economic activities, which rely heavily on natural resources," he explained.

He further shared the state's vision to transform Meghalaya into a green investment destination, achieving holistic growth, empowering local communities, and fostering a sustainable economy through its new industrial policy.

"By promoting sustainable industrial growth and offering incentives for green technologies, Meghalaya aspires to transform its economic landscape while safeguarding the environment for future generations," he concluded.

During the summit, several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed for key projects, including: The Advance Farming Cluster Project (Rs125 crore), a multipurpose convention centre, university campus, recreation facilities (Rs1,300 crore), The Meghalaya Cable Car Ropeway Project (Rs500 crore), sustainable collection and conversion of septic and sewage waste into natural fertilisers (Rs125 crore), artificial intelligence initiatives (Rs1,500 crore) and hydro power development (Rs1,000 crore).

Prominent attendees included Dr Igor Papic, Minister of Science and Innovation, Slovenia, and R. M. Mishra, IAS (Retd.), Executive Chairman, Meghalaya State Investment Promotion Board, and former Secretary, Women and Child Development, Government of India, among others. (ANI)

