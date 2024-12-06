Bhopal, December 6: In a shocking incident, a school principal was allegedly shot dead by a student in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred at a government-run senior higher secondary school located in Ghamora village under the jurisdiction of Orchha Road police station. Chhatarpur Shocker: Class 12 Student Kills School Principal, Escapes With Accomplice on Victim's Scooter.

Student Shoots Dead Principal in Chhatarpur

A class 12th student murdered principal of MP's Chhatarpur Govt School and escaped stealing his scooty. Police suspect, class 12th student Sudam Yadav, who allegedly killed principal Surendra Kumar Saxena when he was in toilet.pic.twitter.com/qUps7FsSLL — काश/if Kakvi (@KashifKakvi) December 6, 2024

According to the information, the principal came out of his office and went to the washroom around 1:30 p.m. When he came out from the washroom, a student studying in Class 12 opened fire at him.

He was shot twice -- one in the head and another in the chest -- and fled from the spot. The deceased principal has been identified as Surendra Kumar Saxena (55), a resident of Chhatarpur.

Hearing the gunshots, some teachers and students came out from their classes and found the principal Sexena lying in a pool of blood. They took him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Lucknow Shocker: Man Axed to Death by Nephews Over Suspicion of Performing Black Magic; Accused Absconding.

Upon receiving information, a police team rushed to the school and began investigating the matter. The body has been sent for post-mortem, according to the police. The incident triggered panic among the students and teachers present in the school.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vikram Singh, who along with other police personnel arrived at the spot, said two teams had been deployed to search the accused student.

He said police teams have started interrogation of school staff and some students of senior classes. However, the reason for the crime is yet to be ascertained.

"School staff and some students are being interrogated. Meanwhile, two police teams are searching for the accused student," ASP Vikram Singh said. As the news about the incident spread, parents of other students started gathering at the school and took the children back to their homes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2024 08:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).