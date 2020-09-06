Surat, Sep 6 (PTI) Two persons were arrested here in Gujarat after mephedrone, a banned drug, worth Rs five lakh was seized from them, a police official said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, police caught the two persons, identified as Imtiaz Malek and Mustafa Vana, near Sardar market in Surat's Puna locality on Saturday and recovered 100 gm of the drug from them, he said.

Also Read | Begging in Trains to be Allowed? Ministry of Railways Dismisses Reports, Says No Such Proposal In Consideration.

A two-wheeler and three mobile phones were also seized from their possession. Search was on for four more persons in this connection, he said.

Mephedrone, also known as 'meow meow' or MD, is a synthetic stimulant.

Also Read | Kesavananda Bharati Dies at 79: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Kerala Seer, Says ‘He Will Continue to Inspire Generations’.

The two accused were booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said, adding that Malek was arrested last year also for possession of the same drug.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)