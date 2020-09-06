New Delhi, September 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the demise of Kerala seer Kesavananda Bharati Sripadagalvaru. Paying tribute to the Kerala seer, PM Modi said that Kesavananda Bharati will always be remembered for his contributions towards community service and empowering the downtrodden. The Prime Minister added that the Kerala seer would continue to inspire generations to come.

PM Modi tweeted, "We will always remember Pujya Kesavananda Bharati Ji for his contributions towards community service and empowering the downtrodden. He was deeply attached to India's rich culture and our great Constitution. He will continue to inspire generations. Om Shanti."

Tweet by PM Narendra Modi:

Kesavananda Bharati Sripadagalvaru, the lead petitioner in Kesavananda Bharati vs the State of Kerala, died on Sunday. The seer breathed his last at his ashram- the Edaneer Mutt in Kasargod district of Kerala. He was 79 years old. It was Kesavananda who was the lead petitioner in the case that resulted in the Supreme Court evolving the "Basic Structure doctrine".

