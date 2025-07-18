Gadag (Karnataka) [India], July 18 (ANI): Former Chief Minister and Member of Parliament Basavaraj Bommai hit out at Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and said that development of Dalits and backward communities cannot happen merely through verbal announcements and alleged that the CM seemed to believe that mere announcements can fill people's stomachs.

He urged the government to properly allocate the funds reserved for these communities.

Also Read | Patna Voter List Controversy: Election Commission, District Administration Reject Claims in Viral Clip Shared by YouTuber Ajit Anjum, Calls It 'False and Misleading' Amid Bihar's Voter Roll Exercise Row.

Speaking to the media in Gadag on Thursday, Bommai said that the Chief Minister talks a lot about Dalits.

"It's enough if he properly allocates the funds reserved for SCs and STs. Similarly, there are no specific targets set for schemes meant for backward classes. There are eight OBC corporations, yet not a single one has received funds. They claim to uplift the OBCs, but don't fund the existing schemes. The funds reserved for Dalit welfare schemes are being reduced. The Chief Minister must address this. Merely appointing someone as the chairman of a board or corporation doesn't bring real change. If the communities are to truly develop, the schemes must reach them. Nothing can be achieved through mere lip service. Siddaramaiah believes stomachs can be filled just through announcements," Bommai said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Govt Allows State Employees To Reach Office 30 Minutes Late To Ease Rush in Mumbai Local Trains, Private Sector Adjustments Also on Table As Overcrowding Sparks Safety Alarms.

Reacting to dissent within the state BJP, the BJP MP declined, saying there are no dissenting activities within the Karnataka BJP. "The party high command is aware of everything and they will make the necessary decisions," he said.

Bommai said that deputy commissioners have already held meetings regarding the rising presence of agents under the guise of enrolling farmers for crop insurance.

He emphasised the need to increase the volume of crop loans extended to farmers and stated that the per-acre loan amount must be increased. "Those left out of the cooperative credit system must be brought under its ambit and provided with loans. While issuing loans to farmers, the CIBIL score criteria should not be applied. This is his viewpoint, and they will try to implement this at the national level," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)