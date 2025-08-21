New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, while expressing support for INDIA bloc's Vice Presidential pick said on Thursday that the candidature of B Sudershan Reddy is a "message to tyranny unleased by Modi government on all institutions."

Former Supreme Court Justice B Sudershan Reddy filed his nomination for contesting the Vice Presidential elections earlier today, and pledged to discharge the role with impartiality, dignity, and a steadfast commitment, if elected.

Also Read | Kolkata: 4 Calcutta University Students Attacked at Sealdah for Speaking Bengali; Branded As Bangladeshis by Hindi-Speaking Traders.

"As the Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, the Vice President is tasked with upholding the highest traditions of Parliamentary Democracy. The candidature of B Sudarshen Reddy garu is a message to the tyranny unleashed by the Modi Govt on every institution," Kharge posted on X, after the nomination of Reddy was filed.

Saying that the joint opposition of the INDIA bloc is determined to protect the values and ideas enshrined in the Constitution, he added, "Our Joint Opposition is determined to protect the ideas and values enshrined in the Constitution and fight this battle head on."

Also Read | Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: Quake of Magnitude 3.5 on Richter Scale Hits Kupwara; No Damage or Casualties Reported.

Reddy filed the nomination in presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

In a statement released after filing his nomination, Justice (Retd.) Reddy said, "Today, I had the honour of filing my nomination papers for the office of the Vice President of India as a joint candidate of the Opposition parties. I did so with a deep sense of humility, responsibility, and unwavering commitment to the values enshrined in our Constitution."

Reflecting on his career and principles, he added, "My life in public service -- as a judge of the Supreme Court of India, as a student of law, and as a citizen rooted in the democratic traditions of this Republic -- has taught me that the true strength of India lies in the dignity of every individual, the protection of constitutional morality, and the unity in our diversity. This election is not merely about one individual."

The election for the Vice President of India will see a direct contest between Justice Reddy, backed by the INDIA bloc, and NDA's nominee C P Radhakrishnan.

The Election Commission had earlier announced that polling for the Vice Presidential election would take place on September 9, with counting to take place the same day.

The VP is elected by an electoral college, which consists of MPs from both houses of Parliament. The elections of the Vice President are governed by the provisions under Articles 64 to 68 of the Constitution. The Election Commission notifies the VP polls by the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952.

As per Article 66(1) of the Constitution of India, the election of the Vice President shall be held by the system of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote, and the voting at such election shall be by secret ballot.

The post of Vice President fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on July 21, the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, citing health reasons. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)