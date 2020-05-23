India News | MHA Releases Rs 500 Crore Relief Fund to Odisha Within 24 Hours of PM's Announcement

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 23 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs has released financial assistance worth Rs 500 crore to Odisha for the relief and rescue operations in the cyclone Amphan affected areas in the State.

Additional Chief Secretary, Special Relief Organisation, Government of Odisha on Saturday said that the MHA released the assistance to the state government within 24 hours of the announcement by PM Narendra Modi who had undertaken an aerial survey of the damage caused by the cyclone Amphan.

"MHA released Rs 500Crore to Odisha Govt in less than 24hours of Hon'ble PM @PMOIndia @narendramodi announcement in Bhubaneswar 4 #CycloneAmaphan," Jena tweeted.

The tweet further read: "We thank @PMOIndia, @narendramodi &MHA for such speed in releasing the Fund. @CMO_Odisha @Naveen_Odisha @SecyChief @manojmishratwit."

Cyclone Amphan made landfall in coastal regions of Odisha and West Bengal on May 20, killing more than 100 and leaving thousands affected.

The Prime Minister conducted an aerial survey of the cyclone-hit areas of the state after which he chaired the review meeting. (ANI)

