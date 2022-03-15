New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): Microtek, one of the leaders in the power product market of India has announced that it has supplied order of 7,500 oxygen concentrators (OCTs) of 10 liters per minute (LPM) capacity each to the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) recently under the PM CARES initiative.

ONGC, on behalf of the government of India, plans to send these OCTs to primary health centers to prepare them to combat COVID-19 waves that the country may witness in the future.

Microtek forayed into the healthcare segment last year at a time when the country's healthcare system had witnessed an unprecedented crisis in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Better known as Microtek OXYFLOW, these devices can supply a continuous stream of oxygen at flow rates of up to 10 liters per minute (LPM).

"We have set up a manufacturing plant for healthcare products in Vishakhapatnam and started producing oxygen concentrators in August 2021. The response from the market has been overwhelming. We are very proud to complete bulk order of 7,500 10LPM oxygen concentrators for ONGC in a record time of 15 days. We plan to expand our portfolio of healthcare line of products with the manufacturing of blood glucose monitors, nebulizers, dialysis machines, thermometers, and ultrasound monitors besides other products," said Subodh Gupta, CMD, Microtek International Private Limited.

The state-run and private firms have stepped in to help facilitate efforts to combat the further waves of the COVID 19 pandemic, which is raging across the country yet again.

An oxygen concentrator is a medical device that draws in ambient air, passes it through a molecular sieve to concentrate room oxygen to therapeutic levels, and delivers it to a patient with a breathing disorder. It provides the patient with supplemental or extra oxygen.

Saurabh Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, Microtek said, "A robust healthcare system is the backbone of any progressive country. The significance of the sector has grown manifolds post the outbreak of the pandemic. We are ready to play a critical role in the growth of the healthcare market. Our vision is to manufacture world-class healthcare products and to emerge as a dominant player in the healthcare products domain."

Microtek is expecting to cross a turnover of Rs 200 crore in the healthcare segment by the end of the current financial year. As per the industry estimates, the healthcare market in India is expected to reach USD 372 billion by 2022. (ANI)

