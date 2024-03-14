New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has failed to answer any questions related to providing employment and housing to migrants that he had raised on the newly notified Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which will give citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

"In his statement, the Home Minister did not answer any questions raised by me but he said Kejriwal is corrupt. I am not important. I ask him - when we are not capable of giving employment to our own people, then how will we give employment and housing to refugees from Pakistan? The migration that will happen due to CAA will be bigger than what happened during the partition," Kejriwal said today.

In an interview with ANI Amit Shah had asserted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo's outburst stemmed from his party's alleged exposure in corruption cases and said if Kejriwal is concerned about national security he must also talk about Bangladeshi infiltrators.

Kejriwal maintains that with the implementation of CAA more migration will now take place than what happened after independence. He further claimed that law and order will collapse and subsequently lead to a rise in thefts, robberies, and rapes.

In an interview with ANI, Amit Shah said, "The Delhi Chief Minister has lost his temper (aapa Kho baithe hai) after his party's alleged corruption got exposed. He is doing vote bank politics." "He (Kerjiwal) is unaware that all these people have already taken refuge in our country. They are living in India. Those who arrived in our country by 2014 will get citizenship," Shah said.

"And if he is concerned, why does he not talk about Bangladeshi infiltrators? Why does he not protest against Rohingyas? It is because they are doing vote-bank politics. He will face a very tough time during elections in Delhi that is why he is doing vote-bank politics. Are Rohingyas and Bangladeshi infiltrators not taking our jobs? He is just raising his voice against minorities of Jains, Buddhists, and Parsis," the Union Minister said.

Amit Shah further said that leaders like Arvind Kejriwal have no sympathy for those who came here after being persecuted in their countries.

"They have forgotten the background of the Partition. These refugees came here after leaving their property worth millions behind. Why won't we listen to their problems? They don't get jobs and education here. Why won't we express sympathy with them? It was not their decision to partition the country. It was the Congress which decided that and they promised them citizenship. Now they are backtracking on their promises," he said.

On March 11, the Union Home Ministry notified rules for the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), days ahead of the announcement of dates of the Lok Sabha elections. CAA aims to provide Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants - including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians - who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

