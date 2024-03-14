Mumbai, March 14: A high-level panel, formed to deliberate on the feasibility of holding simultaneous polls for Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies across the country, submitted its report to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday, March 14. The panel, headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind, reportedly backed the idea of "one nation, one election" and suggested measures to do so.

According to news agency PTI, the panel suggested that simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha and state assemblies can be held in first step, followed by local body polls within 100 days in the second step. For first simultaneous polls, tenure of all state assemblies can be for period ending up to subsequent Lok Sabha elections, it further said. Constituted on September 2 last year, the panel held extensive consultations with stakeholders and experts for 191 days before finalising its report. One Nation One Election To Improve Government Efficiency, Foster Economic Development, Says CII.

'One Nation, One Election' Report Submitted:

Former President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind who heads High-Level Committee (HLC) on 'One Nation, One Election' presented the report on simultaneous elections in the country to President Droupadi Murmu along with members of the HLC including Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah

The panel also recommended advance planning for equipment, manpower and security forces for holding simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies across India. In case of hung House or no-confidence motion in a state assembly, fresh election can be held for remainder of five-year term, the panel further suggested, as per PTI. One Nation, One Election: Law Panel May Propose Simultaneous Polls in 2029, Adding Chapter in Constitution.

Why One Nation, One Election?

In its report, comprising 18,626 pages, the Ram Nath Kovid-led panel said that simultaneous polls will spur development process and social cohesion, and deepen foundations of democratic rubric. "Simultaneous polls can help realise aspirations of 'India, that is Bharat'. Synchronised polls for all 3 tiers of government will improve governance architecture, in line with quest of aspirational India," it said.

