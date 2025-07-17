Rohtak (Haryana), Jul 17 (PTI) Mild tremors were felt here after an earthquake struck early Thursday.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale was recorded at 12:46 am, the National Centre for Seismology said.

However, no casualties or property damage were reported, officials said.

This is the third quake in Haryana in less than 10 days.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 struck near Jhajjar, which is Rohtak's adjoining district, last Friday. A day before that, a stronger quake of magnitude 4.4 struck, again in Jhajjar, triggering tremors across the capital and adjoining areas.

