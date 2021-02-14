New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Delhiites woke up to shallow fog, with the minimum temperature settling at 8.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature was two notches below the season's average, MeT officials said.

The weatherman has forecast mainly clear skies during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 27 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity at 8:30 am was 100 per cent.

The minimum temperature is likely settle at 9 degrees Celsius on Monday, the weather department said.

