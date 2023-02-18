Chandigarh, Feb 18 (PTI) Minimum temperatures stayed above normal levels at many places in Punjab and Haryana on Saturday.

Many pockets of the two states witnessed dense fog, according to a meteorological department report.

In Punjab, Ludhiana recorded a low of 10.1 degrees Celsius and Amritsar 11.7 degrees Celsius, both three degrees above normal.

Patiala registered a minimum temperature of 12.3 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal, while the mercury settled at a low of 11.8 degrees Celsius in Pathankot.

Bathinda recorded a low of 5.6 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal, Faridkot 10.4 degrees Celsius and Gurdaspur 8 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a low of 11.8 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a minimum temperature of 12.8 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal, and Hisar 9.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.

Karnal recorded a low of 10.1 degrees Celsius, Narnaul 11.5 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 11.6 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani 12.2 degrees Celsius and Sirsa 9.4 degrees Celsius.

