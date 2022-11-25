New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Ayush ministry and the Department of Science and Technology (DST), which functions under the Ministry of Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, on Friday for the promotion of evidence-based research and scientific intervention in the Ayush sector for the public healthcare system.

The MoU will identify the potential areas of research to explore cooperation, convergence and synergy for evidence-based scientific intervention in the Ayush sector and further application of these into the public healthcare system, according to a statement issued by the Ayush ministry.

Also Read | MCD Elections 2022: BJP Releases 'Sankalp Patra' for Delhi Municipal Polls; Promises Online Services, 100% Garbage Processing and More.

The MoU was signed by Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, and Dr Srivari Chandrasekhar, Secretary, DST, in the presence of senior officials from the Ayush ministry and scientists of the DST.

"Traditional knowledge and modern science are joining hands, especially in health sciences. When we bring scientists and medical practitioners of Ayush together, we are sure that we will come up with solutions, which will be available at affordable prices. I hope, this becomes one of the finest programmes in the country," Chandrasekhar said.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Professor Locks Girl Student in Washroom, Demands Rs 200 Fine While Threatening To Fail Her in Exams for Using ‘Professor’s Toilet’ in Ahmedabad.

Through the MoU, the Ayush ministry and the DST have agreed to jointly undertake research and developmental activities on scientific validation of Ayush concepts, procedures and products, create a platform for the exchange of information and bring about the application of modern science toward understanding the Ayush-related basic concepts and principles, the statement said.

The Ayush ministry would identify the thrust areas involving Ayush-related systems that require understanding the basic concepts, procedures, development of newer tools and so on in modern sciences.

Meanwhile, the DST, through the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), would coordinate the implementation of the thrust areas through well-chartered plans and concerted actions, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)