Mumbai, November 25: In a shocking incident that took place in Gujarat, a professor allegedly locked a student inside the "professor’s toilet" for using it. As per reports, the unidentified teacher allegedly locked a girl student inside a toilet for using a loo that's meant for teachers. The incident came to light after the girl's uncle filed a complaint against the professor.

According to a report in the Times of India, the girl was locked inside the loo by a professor after she used the toilet meant for teachers. As per reports, the girl used the loo after exam. The incident took place on Monday afternoon at a college in the western part of the city. Ahmedabad Shocker: Domestic Worker Molests Home Alone Woman in Anandnagar; Complaint Filed.

In his complaint, the girl's uncle said that his niece is a BA Psychology Semester 1 student. The complaint lodged with Ellisbridge police stated that the girl went to students' washroom after her exam but she did not use it as it had some drainage issues. Following which, she went and used a toilet meant for teachers.

However, when one of the professor learned about this, he allegedly locked the student inside the toilet. The complainant also said that the professor demanded Rs 200 as fine for using professors' toilet without authority. The complaint also stated that the professor threatened to failed the fail the student in her exam.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2022 04:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).