Shimla, Jul 23 (PTI) The Minjar Fair is a remarkable example of the state's deep-rooted connections with its folk traditions and beliefs, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said on Sunday.

Shukla, who was speaking at the inauguration event of the historic Minjar Mela in Chamba, said the glorious history and rich folk traditions of the state played an important role in the progress of the hill state.

The governor stressed the need to preserve these invaluable traditions for future generations.

He added that the annual Minjar Fair showcases the state's rich folk culture, promoting brotherhood and fraternity.

During his speech, the Governor expressed concern over the huge loss of life and property caused by the recent heavy rains and floods that wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh.

Lauding the joint efforts by the state and the Centre, Shukla said the prompt response of the state government, administration, police force, and the Centre's assistance of over Rs 350 crore have helped in bringing the situation back to normalcy.

The governor also inaugurated the arts and crafts exhibition-cum-fair showcasing the achievements of the present government and announced the commencement of the Minjar Mela Sports Competition.

Later in the day, he visited the ancient Lakshminarayan temple and sought blessings.

The week-long Minjar Mela is an annual fair held in Chamba to express gratitude towards God and seek blessings for a good harvest.

The fair starts with the distribution of Minjar, a silk tassel worn by men and women as part of their traditional dress. This tassel symbolises the shoots of paddy and maize which make their appearance around this time of the year.

