Thiruvananthapuram, July 23: In a ghastly act, a man stabbed his mother to death at the busy Chengamanad junction on Kottarakara-Punalur road in Kerala's Kollam district on Sunday. Karnataka Shocker: Church Priest Sexually Abuses Minor Student at Shivamogga College, Arrested; Banjara Community Members Protest (Watch Video).

The victim, identified as Minimol of Thalavoor, was having mental ailments and was living at a destitute centre in Kollam since 2007. Her son Jomon, 30, took her from the centre in a two wheeler and later stabbed her to death on the road. Kerala Nun Rape Case: FIR Against Father Father James Erthayil Who Lured Victim With 'Land, Building & Safety' to Withdraw Complaint.

As per witnesses, the woman was stabbed multiple times and Jomon was violent when he was overpowered by the local people and handed over to the police. Jomon told police officers that he had done the dastardly act to liberate his mother from sufferings and to give her ‘eternal peace’. Police said that Minimol was brought to a private hospital nearby but succumbed to her injuries.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 23, 2023 09:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).