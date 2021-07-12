Jaipur, July 12 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy was thrashed by a group of people, who also shaved his head and eyebrows, on suspicion of theft in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, police said Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday in the Gurjarbas area of the district when some people suspected the Dalit boy of stealing vehicle batteries, they said.

They beat him up with sticks, shaved his head and eyebrows and posted the video online, they added.

A case has been lodged in this regard under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Atrocities (Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes) Act.

“The matter is being investigated," Ramganj Station House Officer (SHO) Satendra Singh Negi said.

He said the matter came into light after the video of the incident went viral on social media.

