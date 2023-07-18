Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 18 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Tuesday conducted raids at 10 places in three districts of South Kashmir related to the killing of a Bank ATM guard in February in Pulwama village, the agency said.

The places in three districts of South Kashmir include districts Anantnag, Kulgam and Shopian.

Also Read | Mumbai Police Threatened Again: Unidentified Caller Warns of 26/11-style Attack and Targets Prime Minister and UP Chief Minister.

As per the agency, in Anantnag, five locations have been raided, in Kulgam there is one while in Shopian, there are four locations that were raided.

Among these earmarked ten locations three are residential houses of three active terrorists of LeT who have relevance in the under investigation case, it added.

Also Read | Indian, Indonesian Naval Ships to Conduct Joint Exercise in Jakarta.

“These ten target premises also included residential houses of three active terrorists of LeT namely Danish Hamid Thoker alias Khalid, Ubaid Padder both from Chakoora Shopian and Abrar Farooq Wani of Heff Shirmal by the first light today,” the agency said.

SIA is investigating a case that pertains to the killing of Sanjay Sharma, a Bank ATM guard, in February this year in Pulwama.

Ten special teams of SIA conducted searches in pursuance of search warrants issued by the Special UAPA Court of Pulwama at ten different places to collect evidence relevant to the ongoing investigation necessary to unearth the conspiracy of minority killings in south Kashmir.

“While launching a specific hunt for substantial evidence, SIA searched various structures and housekeeping records at target places and questioned many individuals for ascertaining circumstances and evidence in the case,” the agency added.

This has been the third round of search raids since the lodgment of the criminal case for investigation. Prior to this two rounds of searches have already been conducted by the SIA.

The investigation agency has been narrowing down efforts to attain specifications and evidentiary data for the logical conclusion of the case for judicial determination. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)