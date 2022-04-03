Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Apr 3 (PTI) Miscreants torched a few vehicles and an earth-moving heavy equipment in Laiyo village in Ramgarh district, police said on Sunday.

The vehicles set ablaze on Saturday evening include a tractor and a motorcycle, they said.

Also Read | Manipur: Class 4 Student Attends Classes While Babysitting 2-Year-Old Sister in Lap.

A senior police officer said the miscreants carried out the attack to possibly extort money from a brick kiln owner in the area.

“We are investigating the issue from all angles and will soon nab the culprits,” he said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Govt Panel Recommends Covovax Inclusion in Vaccination Drive for 12 and Above.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)