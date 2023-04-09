Mathura (UP), Apr 9 (PTI) The body of a missing nine-year-old boy was found in a drain here on Sunday, police said.

The victim's father, a resident of Mewati locality of Aurangabad village, lodged a complaint on Saturday night alleging that his son Arhaan had been kidnapped, police sources said.

The minor's body was found in a drain near the Gokul barrage on the Yamuna River in Sadar area of the Mathura district.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, police said.

