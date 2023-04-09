Sydney, April 9: In a surprising incident, a 44-year-old fisherman survived a grisly crocodile attack wherein the beast attacked his head with its deadly jaws some 20km south of Cooktown on the Cape York Peninsula, Queensland. The fisherman who was bitten on the head by a 15-foot crocodile saved himself by gouging his fingers into the crocodile's eyes. The man walked alive with multiple fractures and severe injuries to his head, abdomen, and leg.

According to the media reports, the horrifying incident took place on Saturday afternoon when the man swimming at Archer Point, a popular camping area in Queensland. The crocodile approached the man and launched a frenzied attack on him. The croc mauled the man and bite him thrice on the head. Before this, the animal dragged the man underwater. But the man was full of fighting spirits as he started poking the beast in its eyes with his fingers. Karnataka Crocodile Attack: Nine-Year-Old Boy Saved after Deadly Attack by Reptile in Raichur River.

Surprised and frightened, the croc let go of the man. Following this, the lucky fisherman swam to the rocks. He was given medical assistance by the six people who were swimming with him before the rescue teams arrived. After arriving, the team did a routine check-up and then flew the man to Cairns Hospital. Crocodile Attack: Man Collecting Crocodile’s Eggs Suffers Serious Leg Injuries After Being Attacked by Giant Reptile in Australia's Daly River.

A similar incident had taken place in north Queensland in February when a man managed to free himself from the jaws of a large crocodile. The attack occurred when the 37-year-old was attempting to enter the Bloomfield River from a boat ramp with his dog. The crocodile bit the man’s leg and dragged the dog into the water at Ayton, 50km south of Cooktown.

