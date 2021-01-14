Aizawl, Jan 14 (PTI) Mizoram reported seven new COVID-19 cases in the last 24-hours, taking the state's tally to 4,310, an official said on Thursday.

Of the seven fresh cases, six were reported from Aizawl district and one from Lawngtlai district, he said.

The official said that 864 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and six cases were confirmed at Zoram Medical College's RT-PCR laboratory while one case was detected through Rapid Antigen Test from Lawngtlai district.

Five patients have travel history, he said, adding that all the seven patients are asymptomatic.

Mizoram now has 101 active COVID-19 cases, while 4,200 people have recovered from the virus.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state so far is nine.

The state has tested 1,90,042 samples for coronavirus till date, of which 2.27 per cent were found positive for COVID-19.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is 97.45 per cent, he added.

