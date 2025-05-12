New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) New and Renewable Energy Secretary Santosh Kumar Sarangi has been assigned the additional charge of the post of Chairman and Managing Director Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) till the appointment of regular incumbent or further orders.

The competent authority has approved assignment of additional charge of the post of CMD, SECI, to Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Secretary, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy till the appointment of regular incumbent or till further orders whichever is earlier, according to a personal ministry order.

Also Read | Snake Venom Case: Allahabad High Court Dismisses YouTuber Elvish Yadav's Plea Against Chargesheet Filed in FIR Against Him.

The appointment follows the termination of services of Rameshwar Prasad Gupta as CMD of SECI on May 10 as per an order of personal ministry issued on Saturday.

The order, which came over a month ahead of the completion of Gupta's tenure, did not cite any reason for the move.

Also Read | Adani Group Stocks Surge Over 8% As Markets Rebound Strong Amid India-Pakistan Ceasefire, US-China Trade Talks and Easing Geopolitical Tensions in Eastern Europe.

The 1987 batch Gujarat cadre former IAS officer was on June 13, 2023, appointed to the post for a period of two years.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the termination of services of Gupta with immediate effect, as per an order of personnel ministry issued on May 10.

Gupta joined as the CMD of SECI on June 15, 2023. Before joining SECI, he worked as Secretary, Union Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change.

SECI is the leading Navratna central public sector undertaking, dedicated to the development and expansion of renewable energy capacity in the country.

Earlier in the day, commenting on the sacking of Gupta, Congress sought to link it to charges against billionaire Gautam Adani and his associates by US authorities and said the Adani "scam" cannot be covered up.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the public sector Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) was indicted on November 20, 2024, by US authorities in the chargesheet against Gautam Adani and his close associates.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)