Mumbai, Sep 13 (PTI) A 43-year-old leader of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has been arrested after a party worker lodged a complaint that he raped her after promising a ticket for the upcoming Mumbai civic polls and offering a party post, police said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Vande Bharat 2: Indian Railways to Introduce Upgraded Avtar of Train 18 on September 30; From Newer Facilities To Technical Changes, Here’s Everything You Need to Know.

The accused, identified as a former Vibhag Pramukh' or division head of MNS, was arrested on Monday after the married party worker lodged a complaint with the VP Road police station.

Also Read | Nabanna Rally: Kolkata Witnesses Pitched Battles Between BJP Workers and Police, PCR Van Torched.

A police official said the accused and the complainant have been in touch since 2020.

The woman, 43, claimed in her complaint that the MNS leader assured her that he will help her secure a ticket for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls and also allot her a post in the party, and raped her in July this year, as per the First Information Report (FIR).

The complainant approached the MNS leadership after the accused failed to keep his promise, following which he was removed from the post of Vibhag Pramukh recently.

After the woman approached the police, a case of rape was registered at the VP road police station in Girgaon.

Further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)