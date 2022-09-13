In what comes as good news for railway passengers, Indian Railways is planning to launch 'Vande Bharat 2', an upgraded avatar of Vande Bharat trains from September 30 from Ahmedabad. Notably, the new Vande Bharat trains will provide better facilities to the passengers. The upgraded version of the high-speed train will be equipped with better features and more advancements, the Ministry of Railways has announced.

About Vande Bharat Express:

According to the Make in India project of the Indian Government, the Indian Railways will operate the Vande Bharat Express, also known as Train 18, on two notable routes which are from New Delhi (NDLS) to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (SVDK) and the other from New Delhi (NDLS) to Varanasi (BSB) according to information available as of March 2022. The Vande Bharat Express trains are anticipated to be 40% less expensive than a comparable train bought from Europe. Indian Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw Shares Video of Vande Bharat Train As It Passed ‘Kavach Test’

What Are the New Facilities?

The new Vande Bharat trains will have better speed, reduced weight and will be powered by Wi-Fi on-demand and 32-inch LCD TVs. The train will also be equipped with a catalytic ultraviolet air purification system. All passenger classes will now have access to the side recliner seat feature that is currently only offered to Executive Class guests in the newer Vande Bharat express. Journey will be comfortable thanks to 15% more energy-efficient air conditioners and traction motor cooling by clean, dust-free air as compared to the previous version. Video: Vande Bharat Outpaces Bullet Trains, Hits 0 to 100 Kmph in 52 Seconds

Technical Changes:

Indian Railways also said that many technical changes have been made in the new Vande Bharat trains. In the present trains only the rear part of the seat can be moved but in the new train the entire seat can be shifted as per the convenience of the passengers. Indian Railways is planning to start 75 Vande Bharat trains on track before August 15, 2023.

The production of the remaining 74 Vande Bharat trains after the construction of the new train will be carried out as soon as possible with two to three Vande Bharat trains getting assembled every month. Later the production will be increased to 6 to 7 per month, the Ministry of Railways Said.

