Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 10 (ANI): A mock drill was conducted on Thursday to test the efficiency of the security forces in preventing the transmission of radiological materials at Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) in Kerala.

Speaking to ANI, ACK Nair, CIAL Director said, "This mock drill has been conducted to check the efficacy of detecting the radiological material at our airport. We planned the mock drill in such a way that import consignments have come to the cargo."

"After clearing, when the import consignments were exiting through the cargo, the radiological vehicle monitoring system was alerted. So, immediately the exercise started. And all the concerned agencies, airport operating team, fire and CISF team, state police, state fire force, have been alerted," Nair said.(ANI)

