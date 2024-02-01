New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing systematic inequalities, which have plagued society, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday.

Presenting the interim Budget 2024-25, Sitharaman said economic management over the past decade has complemented people-centric inclusive development.

Also Read | Union Budget 2024-25: Cabinet Chaired by PM Narendra Modi Approves Pre-Election Budget 2024.

All forms of infrastructure are being built in record time, she said.

She observed that tax reforms have led to widening of the tax base.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Friend Urinates on Teen, Another Records Video to Extort Money in Lonavala; Booked.

STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) courses have seen enrolment of 43 per cent women, the highest in the world, she added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)