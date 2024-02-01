Lonavla, February 1: Four friends of a 15-year-old boy from Nagpada, Mumbai, including three minors, were booked by the Lonavala city police on Monday. They are charged with recording video of one of them urinating on the teen as he slept in a Lonavla hotel room, and later assaulting and blackmailing him into giving them Rs 1,500.

TOI reported that the alleged incident occurred on December 10, last year, but came to light only recently when the victim’s sister saw the video clip on January 27. She immediately informed her mother about it. Mumbai Shocker: Woman Sexually Assaulted by Husband, Raped by Two Other Men in Ghatkopar; All Three Arrested for Gang-Rape.

Inspector Sitaram Dubal of the Lonavla city police told TOI, “After confirming with her son, the woman approached Mumbai police and lodged a complaint. The case was transferred to Pune rural police.” Mumbai Shocker: Man Lures Minor Girl Playing Near Her House With Food, Rapes Her in Malwani; Arrested.

According to the complainant, her son had gone to celebrate his friend’s birthday in Nagpada on December 9, 2023. During the party, the boys decided to go for an outing to Lonavla the next day. They booked a hotel and reached Lonavla in a car.

The woman told the police that one of the friends urinated on her son while he was sleeping in the hotel room, and another friend recorded the act on his cellphone. When the teen requested his friends to delete the clip, they refused and demanded Rs 500 from him.

One of the friends allegedly thrashed him with a belt when he said he did not have the cash. The terrified boy contacted his mother and requested her to transfer Rs500, which she did.

The woman also said her son later sent a QR code of the hotel and requested her to send Rs1,000 more, which she transferred.

A case under the provisions of the Protection of Child Rights Act, as well as assault, extortion, intentional insult, and criminal intimidation, has been registered against the suspects. “Three suspects are minors and from well-to-do families in Nagpada. We will send a chargesheet to the court soon,” added Inspector Dubal.

