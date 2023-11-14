New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): On the occasion of World Diabetes Day, a study by Indian researchers found that the chronic disease condition can be managed within 14 days with the help of ayurveda formulations like BGR-34, along with a balanced diet and a change in lifestyle, including a morning walk daily.

The study, conducted by a team of researchers from Patna-based Government Ayurvedic College and Hospital on a patient suffering from high levels of blood sugar, has been published in the International Ayurvedic Medical Journal (IAMJ).

The team, led by Assistant Professor Prabhas Chandra Pathak, prescribed the patient a combination of research-based traditional medicines, including herbal formulations like BGR-34, Arogyavardhani Vati, Chandraprabhavati, cholesterol-reducing drugs, lifestyle adjustments and a specific diet for two weeks.

After 14 days, the treatment was slightly altered. During this time, the patient showed significant improvement; for instance, the sugar level, which was 254 mg/dl at the time of admission, came down to 124 mg/dl.

It was found that anti-diabetic herbal properties enriched in Daruharidra, Giloe, Vijaysar, Gudmar, Methi and Majishtha in the BGR-34 helped cut down the sugar level in the blood. This medicine has been prepared by the country's premier research institute, CSIR, after extensive research.

Dr Sanchit Sharma, Executive Director of Aimil Pharmaceuticals, the manufacturer of BGR-34, pointed out that since diabetic patients have to depend on lifetime medicines, the outcome of the study holds significance.

"These herbal preparations also have elements to increase immunity as well as anti-oxidant levels," Sharma added.

Researchers said that during the study, the patient was also recommended an hour's walk daily.

The patient's fasting sugar level, which was 254 mg/dl before the start of treatment, came down to 124 mg/dl. Similarly, the sugar level after breakfast decreased from 413 to 154 mg/dl. All these parameters indicate an effective reduction in blood sugar levels.

Encouraged by the positive results of the treatment plan, the researchers have suggested a comprehensive, larger study for its further assessment.

In fact, earlier, a study by the AIIMS in Delhi found that BGR-34 is effective not only in reducing sugar but obesity as well.

World Diabetes Day is celebrated every year on November 14 across the country on the birthday of Frederick Banting, who, along with scientist Charles Best, discovered insulin in 1922.

According to studies, approximately 74 million people live with diabetes in India. With the rising rates of obesity, the prevalence of diabetes is also expected to rise further in India, doctors warn.

According to the World Health Organisation, diabetes is a major cause of blindness, kidney failure, heart attacks, strokes, and lower-limb amputations.

Notably, interactions between lifestyle and genetic factors cause the development and progression of a spectrum of chronic conditions, including obesity, type 2 diabetes mellitus, hypertension, cardiovascular disease and several types of cancer. (ANI)

