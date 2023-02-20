New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) A set of Mongolian Kanjur text volumes have been presented to Tibetan religious leaders in Delhi, a cultural body said on Monday.

The ceremony took place at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) here.

Mongolian Kanjur, the Buddhist canonical text in 108 volumes is considered to be the most important religious text in Mongolia.

In the Mongolian language Kanjur means 'Concise Orders'- the words of Lord Buddha in particular. It is held in high esteem by Mongolian Buddhists and they worship the Kanjur at temples and recite its lines as a sacred ritual.

The IGNCA, NMM (National Mission for Manuscripts) Division, held a presentation ceremony of 108 Mongolian Kanjur (Kangyur) here, according to an official statement.

The occasion was graced by Minister of State for Culture and External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi, and "H H 43rd Sakya Trizin Gyana Vajra Rinpoche, H H Kyabje Yongzin Ling Rinpoche, representative from the Tibet House", and Vinay Sahashrabuddhe, President, Indian Council for Cultural Relations, it said.

Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary, IGNCA, and various officials from the Mongolian Embassy here, delegates from South Korea and several other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

"During the ceremony two complete sets of Kanjur were presented to HH 43rd Sakya Trizin Gyana Vajra Rinpoche and the Tibet House, New Delhi, the cultural centre of H H the Dalai Lama," the IGNCA statement said.

The 43rd Sakya Trizin Gyana Vajra Rinpoche highlighted on the age-old cultural connection that India and Tibet hold together and praised India for its initiatives.

He also spoke at length about the importance of Kanjur (Kangyur) texts in the Sakya tradition.

"Lekhi presented the 108 Mongolian Kanjur (Kangyur) text volumes to H H 43 Sakya Trizin Gyana Vajra Rinpoche and to the 'Representative' of the Tibet House," the statement said.

Sahasrabuddhe said that there exists a knowledge bridge and the aspirational bridge of the people which is aimed at moving ahead in life.

