Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 16 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh has suffered a heavy human and infrastructure loss this monsoon season with 417 deaths reported so far, including 236 in rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods and drowning, and 181 in road accidents, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said on Tuesday.

Since June 20, when the monsoon arrived in the hill state, disasters triggered by torrential rains have also left 477 people injured and 45 missing. The calamity has further led to the death of over 2,407 animals and nearly 27,000 poultry birds, according to the cumulative report compiled by the SDMA.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Airport Opening: As Navi Mumbai International Airport Gets Ready for Operations, Know How To Reach by Roads and Other Modes of Transport.

The disaster authority stated that the state has recorded 1,668 houses fully damaged, 29,362 partially damaged, and 584 shops/factories destroyed. More than 2,000 cowsheds and labour huts have also collapsed, rendering hundreds of families homeless.

On the infrastructure front, Himachal Pradesh has suffered losses worth over Rs 4,58,000 lakh (Rs 4,582 crore). The Public Works Department (PWD) alone accounted for over Rs 2,80,000 lakh in losses, followed by the Jal Shakti Vibhag (Rs 1,40,531 lakh) and the power sector (Rs 13,946 lakh). Damage has also been reported to schools, health facilities, fisheries, and rural development works.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 17 September 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

Among districts, Mandi has recorded the highest toll with 66 deaths, followed by Kangra (57), Chamba (50), Shimla (47), Kullu (44) and Una (27). While landslides claimed 52 lives, flash floods led to 11 deaths, cloudbursts to 17, and drowning incidents to 40, besides other causes like electrocution and snake bites.

The SDMA report highlights that incessant rains have not only disrupted normal life but also caused a massive dent in the state's economy, damaging roads, irrigation channels, electricity infrastructure and agricultural land.

Officials said restoration work is underway on a war footing, but continuous landslides and road cave-ins are making the task difficult. The authority has warned of more rain-triggered hazards in vulnerable belts and advised people to remain cautious. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)