Jaipur, Jul 10 (PTI) The meteorological department here on Saturday said the southwest monsoon is likely to advance further into parts of Rajasthan during the next 24 hours.

The northern limit of the monsoon has been passing through Barmer, Bhilwara and Dholpur for the last several days, and now the conditions are favourable for its advancement, it added.

There was light to moderate rainfall in some parts of the state on Saturday.

Jaipur, Bundi, Tonk and Dabok recorded 23.4, 17.5, 2 and 0.8 mm rainfall respectively, the weather office said.

Bikaner was recorded as the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 43.5 degrees celsius, followed by Ganganagar and Pali at 43.3 and 43 degrees Celsius respectively, it added.

