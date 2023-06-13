Panaji, Jun 13 (PTI) The monsoon session of the Goa legislative Assembly will begin from the third week of July and will continue till the second week of August, Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar said on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters, Tawadkar said the monsoon session would be of 15 to 20 days, during which several businesses will be discussed.

The session will start from the third week of July and end in the second week of August, he said, adding that the exact dates will be announced in a couple of days.

The Opposition benches have always been demanding a lengthier session of the House, and their demand will be fulfilled this monsoon session, the Speaker said.

The business and duration of the session is decided by the state government, which is implemented by the Speaker, he added.

