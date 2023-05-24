Aizawl, May 24 (PTI) Mizoram police and Assam Rifles have seized more than 19 kg of Methamphetamine tablets from Aizawl and arrested a person in connection with it, a police official said on Wednesday.

The face value of the seized contraband is Rs 38 crore in the international market, the official said.

Methamphetamine is mainly used as a recreational drug.

The joint team had on Tuesday seized 9.7 kg (one lakh tablets) of the stimulant at a bus terminal in Aizawl's Thuampui area and arrested one person in connection with it, the police said.

Interrogation of the accused led to the seizure of another 9.7 kg of the drug at Durtlang area, where the man had allegedly hidden the consignment on Wednesday, it said.

Investigation into the case is on, the police added.

