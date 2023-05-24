Ghaziabad, May 24: A woman and her 16-month-old daughter died due to electrocution here when an iron rod they were taking to their terrace touched a high-tension wire. Karnataka: Mother, Two Sons Electrocuted to Death After Coming in Contact With Live Wire in Chincholi Town.

Assistant Commissioner of police, Wave City, Ravi Prakash Singh said the woman was identified as Anju (32), resident of Mangal colony-Lal kuan area. As the iron rod came in contact with the wire, electric current passed through the railing due to which the baby girl got electrocuted, he said. Mumbai: Teen Electrocuted to Death After Coming in Contact With Live Wire in Nalasopara.

Police have informed the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation about the deaths and asked the officials to provide financial help to the victims' family in accordance with the norms.

