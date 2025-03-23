Dehradun, Mar 23 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Sunday that his government has fulfilled more than 70 per cent of the promises made by the BJP during the 2022 assembly elections and will deliver on the rest before the next elections.

At a programme organised here on the completion of three years of his government's second term, Dhami said that the BJP government presents its report card to the public every year and keeps its polls promises, unlike the Congress which comes among the people only at the time of elections and then leaves them on their own for five years.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Central Govt To Merge DA, DR With Basic Pay, Pension? Check Details.

"We have implemented more than 70 per cent of the promises of our vision document released in 2022 (Assembly elections) in just three years of tenure, and I am confident that with your blessings, we will fulfil the other promises by the next elections," he said.

Dhami said that the people scripted history by electing the BJP for the second consecutive time and the government has lived up to their trust.

Also Read | Zafar Ali Arrested: Sambhal Mosque Committee Chief Held in Connection With November 24 Violence Case (Watch Video).

The chief minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the infrastructure has been strengthened in all areas including education, health, transport and air connectivity in the state in the last three years.

He said that his government has made more than 30 policies in various sectors, due to which the state is emerging as a hub of religious tourism as well as adventure tourism, wellness tourism as well as a popular destination for sports and weddings.

In this regard, he mentioned the Delhi-Dehradun Elevated Road, Rishikesh-Karnprayag Rail Project, Chardham Allweather Road and Udan Yojana.

Among the promises fulfilled were three gas cylinders for Antyodaya families, reservation to the participants of statehood agitation, old age pension to elderly couples, restoration of sports quota in government jobs and 207 types of health checkups, many achievements were also achieved.

He said that NITI Aayog has ranked Uttarakhand first for achieving sustainable development goals, while the state government has surpassed the national average by reducing the unemployment rate by 4.4 per cent.

He said that the state's GDP and per capita income have increased.

Dhami said that the state government implemented the Uniform Civil Code law as promised during the assembly elections. He said that Uttarakhand has become the first state in the history of independent India to implement a uniform law for all citizens from 27 January 2025.

With the UCC in Uttarakhand, "new energy and enthusiasm have been infused in the whole country and this law will especially help free our Muslim sisters from various types of oppression," the chief minister said.

He said that his government made the country's strictest anti-copying law,

He said, 'In the last three years, more than 20 thousand youth got government jobs. There was no dispute anywhere and no case was filed in the court.'

The chief minister said that due to the failures of the previous governments, serious changes were being seen in the demography of the state and to address this challenge, "strict steps were taken against hateful mindsets like love jihad, land jihad and spit jihad".

He said that apart from this, strict land laws were implemented to preserve the cultural heritage of the state and protect the lands from land mafias.

Dhami thanked the people for forming a 'triple engine' government by making BJP win in the municipal elections in the state, especially in Dehradun. He said that various schemes worth Rs 1400 crore are being worked on to make Dehradun a modern city.

The chief minister said that the construction of the country's fifth science city is in progress in Dehradun, and a 300-bed cancer hospital has been completed in Harrawala,

He said, "Our effort is to make Dehradun such a modern city of the country which becomes an excellent example of development, environmental protection and public facilities in the country."

The chief minister announced financial assistance to the youths preparing for competitive examinations in the state as well as a dedicated platform for their training. He said that a high-level committee would be formed to decide the rules and funds for this scheme.

Apart from this, he also announced that a concrete policy will be prepared soon on the demand of regularising the Upanal and contractual workers working in the state.

Dhami declared that government works up to Rs 10 crore will be given only to local contractors.

He also announced the launch of the Uttarakhand Content Creator Competition to promote the cultural heritage and tourism of Uttarakhand.

Recently, during his visit to Uttarkashi, the Prime Minister asked the state government to promote perennial tourism.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)