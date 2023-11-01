New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Children suffering from thalassemia and sickle cell anaemia require lifelong blood transfusion. These blood transfusions are life-saving, but along with this, the problem of excess iron gain is also seen in children suffering from these diseases. Excess iron in the body causes damage to organs like the liver, heart and pancreas and increased iron content in thalassemia patients has a fatal effect on their heart.

"Iron accumulation in the heart is the main cause of cardiac dysfunction and death in thalassemia patients (50 to 70 per cent). In such a situation, it is necessary to detect this excess iron and treat it at the right time. In this context, a rapid cardiac MRI method is being used in the Cardiovascular Radiology Department of AIIMS Hospital, Delhi. Through this modern MRI machine developed in the UK, it takes only 8 minutes to detect the amount of excess iron in thalassemia patients. Whereas generally, its investigation takes 40 to 45 minutes", Dr Priya Jagiya, HOD of the Cardiovascular Radiology Department of AIIMS Hospital, Delhi, said while speaking to ANI.

According to the Cardiovascular Radiology Department of AIIMS Hospital, the MI method is UK-based and has been used in AIIMS Hospital, Delhi since the year 2018. Through this, not only the measurement of iron is being done in thalassemia patients in a short time but also AIIMS Hospital Patients coming in large numbers do not have to wait for long.

Dr Jagiya explained that the use of T2 MR imaging in thalassemia patients has been part of the standard protocol in the UK since the early 2000s, and currently, the average life span of thalassemia patients is 40 years, whereas in India it is only 25 years.

"In such a situation, if chelation therapy (treatment) is given to thalassemia patients by detecting excess iron in their body at the right time, then their death can be prevented. This UK-based MRI technique can measure the amount of iron in the body in just 8 minutes. If the quantity can be measured, we can expect a reduction in mortality rates of more than 80%", said.

Dr Jagiya further said that after the detection of excess iron in the body at the right time, coagulation therapy is given so that cardiac dysfunction in thalassemia patients can be prevented in time because it becomes an important cause of death. However, after this test, the average life span of thalassemia patients or children can also increase.

"Along with this, MRI screening of thalassemia patients is being done completely free of cost at AIIMS Hospital, Delhi", she added.

Dr Jagiya further said, "Through this foreign MRI machine, iron screening in thalassemia patients is being done in just 8 minutes. The advantage is that it takes less time and more and more patients are getting its benefits in a day. Recently, a mass screening program was conducted in which 117 patients underwent rapid cardiac MRI in 2 days and 25% of these patients were found to have high iron levels, after which they were further screened".

Thalassemia is a blood disorder caused if the body does not create enough of haemoglobin, an important part of Red Blood Cells. (ANI)

