Shimla, Jun 9 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth visited the Shimla-based Army Training Command (ARTRAC) on Monday and lauded its role in transforming the Indian Army into a modern, technology-driven, self-reliant and battle-ready force.

During his interaction with the personnel at ARTRAC headquarters, he appreciated the joint coordination of the Army, Navy and Air Force during Operation Sindoor, hailing it a "successful demonstration" of India's firm stand against terrorism, the defence ministry said.

He appreciated the initiatives of ARTRAC with respect to empowering strategic leaders, online training efforts, technology absorption and impetus to functional training.

Seth was apprised by Lt Gen Devendra Sharma, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ARTRAC, on the role played by the Command in the form of institutionalised training through 34 prestigious training establishments spread across the country, formulation of doctrines and concepts based upon contemporary and future challenges faced by the Army as well as development in the aspects of military leadership, it said in a statement.

The minister also highlighted the Centre's ongoing initiative of increasing subscription of National Cadet Corps (NCC) and expanding the Sainik School footprint. He reaffirmed the government's commitment towards the welfare of ex-servicemen, the statement added.

Seth also planted a sapling at the Army Heritage Museum complex as a part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.

