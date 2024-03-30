Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Mar 30 (PTI) A 50-year-old woman and her son were arrested for possessing illegal arms and ammunition in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, police said on Saturday.

The mother and her 25-year-old son allegedly imported illegal arms from Bihar and sold those in Dhanbad district, a police officer said.

Both were engaged in supplying and selling illegal arms in the Nirsa area of Dhanbad after smuggling it from Munger in Bihar, the officer said.

Dhanbad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hrudeep P Janardhanan told reporters that after getting information about the activity of the mother and her son, a raid was conducted at Bhuiyan Dhowra under Nirsa police station on Friday night.

"Two 7.65mm country-made pistols, two magazines of 7.65mm pistol and 14 live cartridges were recovered from their possession," the SSP said.

The accused were identified as Usha Devi and Krishna Yadav, the SSP added.

