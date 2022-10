Khargone (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 23 (ANI): A five-year-old girl died after a group of stray dogs attacked her in Bakavan village of Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, an official said.

The incident occurred around 1 pm on Friday when the girl was going to a grocery shop situated nearby her house alone.

One of the relatives of the girl, Sualal said that the father of the girl went to work in the field and she went to the shop alone. In the meantime, a group of stray dogs attacked her and bit her on the neck. The villagers rescued the girl from the grip of the dogs and took her immediately to Baidia Hospital from where she was referred to district hospital after primary treatment. She died while undergoing treatment there.

The girl's father, MP Lal said that he had gone to work in the field. His daughter Sonia went to the grocery store near the house to get some stuff, during which around 5 dogs suddenly attacked on her neck. She had lost a lot of blood due to the dog bite.

District hospital police outpost in-charge Gataram said that a case was filed in the matter and further proceedings were on. (ANI)

