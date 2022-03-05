Bhopal, Mar 5 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrated his 64th birthday on Saturday by planting a sapling, sweeping the roads of a shanty colony as well as segregating garbage from houses there, and then sharing a meal with local sanitary workers.

He planted the sapling at Smart City Park here, then moved to Bijasen, a shanty-dominated area, where he cleaned the roads with a broom and then collected garbage from homes and put it in a van for disposal after segregating it.

Chouhan, who washed the feet of some of the conservancy workers there and also ate with them, said this drive was undertaken to motivate masses as cleanliness was the biggest necessity for a healthy life.

As part of birthday greetings, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the "dynamic MP CM's development oriented leadership, administrative skills and humility have endeared him to countless people".

