New Delhi, March 5: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the admit cards for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2022. The NIOS practical exam hall ticket for secondary and senior secondary courses for April-May 2022 is available on the official student portal- sdmis.nios.ac.in . Candidates can download the NIOS admit card using their enrollment number.

The NIOS 10th and 12th practical exams 2022 will be held from March 14 to 26. The NIOS Public (theory) examination for secondary and senior secondary courses is scheduled to begin on April 4. REET 2021 Level 1 Cut-Off List Released; Here’s How To Check

Candidates are advised to carry the admit card to the examination centre for all practical exams. Without this, they will not be allowed to appear for exams. GATE 2022 Answer Key Released At gate.iitkgp.ac.in; Here's How to Download, Raise Objection

NIOS 10th, 12th Practical Exam 2022: How To Download

Step-1 Go to the official website - sdmis.nios.ac.in.

Step-2 On the homepage, click on the 'Exams & Result' tab.

Step-3 Click on the 'examination' option and select 'Public Exam Hall Ticket(Practical) March 2022.'

Step-4 Enter your enrollment number and click on submit.

Step-5 The NIOS practical exam hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Step-6 Download it and take a print out for future reference.

Dear learner, your hall ticket will be downloaded only if you have paid exam fee for Apr - May 2022 public examination and if your photograph is available with NIOS. In case your hall ticket is not generated due to missing photo, kindly contact your Regional Centre immediately,’ reads the official website.

